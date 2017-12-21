From the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office:

A woman was arrested in Stafford County on Tuesday after shoplifting Play-Doh from Target on South Gateway Drive. Investigators with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office later learned the woman was wanted out of West Virginia on escape and destruction of property charges.

On December 19, 2017, Stafford deputies observed the female suspect displaying unusual behavior in the women’s clothing section of the store. The suspect carried a black purse in one hand and a jar of Play-Doh in the other, and appeared unsteady on her feet.

The suspect was taken into custody after she left the store without paying for the Play-Doh. Deputies asked the suspect to identify herself and later learned that the identity provided was false. The suspect eventually admitted that her real name is Ciara Dakota Ratliff, 24. Deputies learned Ratliff was wanted out of West Virginia.

A search of the suspect’s purse subsequent to her arrest revealed approximately a gram of a substance consistent with marijuana. Other drug contraband was also uncovered in the purse and on the suspect.

Ratliff was transported to Rappahannock Regional Jail. She is charged with felony shoplifting (multiple prior offenses), intoxicated in public, identity theft, false identity to a law enforcement officer, possession of marijuana and fugitive from justice.