Opening date set for Lidl Woodbridge grocery store

Lidl will open its second store in Prince William County. A grand opening ceremony is planned next month.

From a press release:

On Thursday, January 11, customers in Woodbridge, Virginia, will have the opportunity to experience Lidl when its newest location opens that day. The new store, located at 2070 Tacketts Village Square, will open at 8:00 a.m., immediately following a ribbon cutting ceremony at 7:40 a.m. This will be Lidl’s fourth store in Northern Virginia. Since launching its first stores in Virginia on June 15th, Lidl has driven prices down in the neighborhoods in which it operates stores. In many markets, other retailers have reacted by slashing prices by as much as 30 percent in the immediate vicinity of Lidl stores in order to compete.

Lidl opened its first store in the Washington area in September in Prince William County, at the intersection of Sudley Manor Drive and Ashton Avenue near Manassas.

This month, the company announced plans to scale back the size of its planned stores from 36,000 square feet to as small as 15,000. The company also withdrew plans for a store in Warrenton.

Lidl also operates stores in south Stafford County on Route 17, and in Culpeper.