Historic bridge rehab project at Manassas National Battlefield extended

From a press release:

Construction is underway to stabilize the historic Stone Bridge at Manassas National Battlefield Park. Although originally intended to be completed in one season, construction will need to be divided into two phases to safely complete the project and address more significant deterioration than expected.

As workers began to chip off the exterior coat of cement mortar, they found that the circa 1880 lime-based mortar underneath was weaker than anticipated causing stones to come loose and fall out. To limit damage to the historic fabric of the bridge, preservation experts and project engineers modified the construction method and schedule.

The first phase of construction, which began in early October, included stabilizing the bridge foundation and repairing historic stone masonry. The bridge will remain open throughout the entire first phase of the work which is expected to wrap up in January 2018.

The second phase of construction is expected to begin in spring 2018. For roughly two weeks in spring 2018, the bridge will close while crews replace the paved bridge deck. To avoid interrupting visitor access to the area during peak bloom of the Virginia bluebells along Bull Run, work will not take place April 2 – 20, 2018.

Please visit go.nps.gov/manassasstonebridge for the most up-to-date information.