Virginia Railway Express schedule changes for 2017 holiday season

From an email:

As a reminder to our riders, below is the list of exceptions to our normal schedule over the month:

December 25, 2017 – No VRE service in observance of Christmas

December 26 – 29, 2017 – “S” Schedule

January 1, 2017 – No VRE service in observance of New Year’s Day

January 15, 2017 – No VRE service in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

The only trains that will operate on “S” Schedule days are those marked with an “S” next to its train number on the schedule.

