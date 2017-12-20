Menu
Woodbridge
Traffic
Virginia Railway Express schedule changes for 2017 holiday season

by Potomac Local on December 20, 2017 at 10:47 am Leave a Comment

From an email: 

As a reminder to our riders, below is the list of exceptions to our normal schedule over the month:

  • December 25, 2017 – No VRE service in observance of Christmas
  • December 26 – 29, 2017 – “S” Schedule
  • January 1, 2017 – No VRE service in observance of New Year’s Day
  • January 15, 2017 – No VRE service in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

The only trains that will operate on “S” Schedule days are those marked with an “S” next to its train number on the schedule.

Click here to view our train schedule.

Also, see Potomac Local’s photo gallery of this year’s Santa Trains.

