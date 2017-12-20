Traffic Virginia Railway Express schedule changes for 2017 holiday season
From an email:
As a reminder to our riders, below is the list of exceptions to our normal schedule over the month:
- December 25, 2017 – No VRE service in observance of Christmas
- December 26 – 29, 2017 – “S” Schedule
- January 1, 2017 – No VRE service in observance of New Year’s Day
- January 15, 2017 – No VRE service in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
The only trains that will operate on “S” Schedule days are those marked with an “S” next to its train number on the schedule.
Click here to view our train schedule.
Also, see Potomac Local’s photo gallery of this year’s Santa Trains.Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
At Chick-fil-A Bristow, the best gifts don’t fit under the tree
December 19, 2017 Comments off
Home Instead’s survival guide to awkward holiday conversations
December 18, 2017 Comments off
New office space open at 8700 Centreville Road
December 16, 2017 Comments off
New shoulder replacement procedure gives the gift of movement
December 8, 2017 Comments off
Historic Downtown Manassas Holiday Gift Guide
December 7, 2017 Comments off