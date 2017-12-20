Sudley Road 3rd lane: ‘I believe that this would be wrong to do for a number reasons’

Basic background: The existing plan is to widen north-bound Sudley Road to add a third travel/turn lane from in front of the diner across from the hospital to the existing three-lane segment just past Godwin Drive AND to underground the utilities along that stretch. I fully support the scope of the project according to the existingplan as approved by Council in the adopted Capital Improvement Program (CIP).

What staff is proposing is to take the money that had been programmed for the utility undergrounding and, instead, use it to widen an additional segment of Sudley Road. The proposal is to also widen the north-bound segment of Sudley Road to add a third travel/turn lane from Grant Avenue (in front of St Thomas United Methodist Church) to Stonewall Road (in front of the Post Office).

I believe that this would be wrong to do for a number reasons: