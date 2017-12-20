Marumsco Mobile Home Park residents get needed help to comply with zoning regulations

From Habitat for Humanity Prince William County:

“FIFTY-NINE volunteer spots were filled by 39 volunteers over four days last week to help residents of Marumsco Mobile Home Park comply with zoning regulations by a mid-December deadline. We’ll learn by the end of the week whether we were 100% successful at keeping the residents from receiving criminal citations (and we think we were)!

We will return to the community this Friday to do demo work that is needed at one home that was in the midst of zoning approval. And we’ll return again after Christmas to build sheds outside of the flood plain. Please sign up to help or to bring lunch for the volunteers!

Take a look at the slide show to see the volunteers at work last week. Sign up to volunteer after Christmas on our Volunteer Calendar. We’re planning for 12/22, 12/29, 12/30, 1/4, 1/5, and 1/6.

We’ve raised the funds to buy 12 sheds but have now received approval to build 22. Can you help us get there? Our new goal to purchase 10 more sheds is $3,000!”