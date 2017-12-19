Sheetz celebrates the holiday season with free coffee on Christmas Day

From Sheetz:

ALTOONA, Pa. December 19, 2017– Sheetz, one of America’s fastest growing family-owned and operated convenience store chains, is pleased to announce that they will again celebrate the holidays by offering customers a free cup of freshly brewed Sheetz coffee on both Christmas Day, from 12 a.m. to 12 p.m., and New Year’s, from 4 p.m. on New Year’s Eve until 4 p.m. on New Year’s Day. Guests can walk into any one of Sheetz’s 564 stores in Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland and North Carolina and receive a free cup of coffee.

“Offering free coffee during the holidays is our way of saying thank you to the communities we serve,” said Ryan Sheetz, AVP of Brand Strategies. “Sheetz has been giving away free coffee on Christmas Day and New Year’s for more than 20 years. It is the perfect opportunity for us to show our appreciation to our loyal customers, and to celebrate the holidays with them.”

Customers also have the opportunity to make the holiday brighter for local children by donating to Sheetz For The Kidz at checkout. Sheetz For The Kidz is an employee-run charity providing toys, clothes and other basic needs to underprivileged children across Pennsylvania, North Carolina, West Virginia, Virginia, Ohio and Maryland. One hundred percent of customer donations go directly to supporting the children in our communities.

All Sheetz locations are open 24/7/365 to ensure customers can always get what they want, how they want it and when they want it. That commitment includes Christmas and New Year’s and every other day of the year. Sheetz invites customers to stop by this holiday season and enjoy a cup of coffee on them on Christmas and New Year’s.