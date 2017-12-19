OWL VFD responds to Woodbridge condominium fire

From Occoquan-Woodbridge-Lorton Volunteer Fire Department:

Woodbridge, VA December 18, 2017 — 6:50 p.m. Occoquan-Woodbridge-Lorton Volunteer Firefighters were called to a condo fire at 12705 Dara Drive.

Crews arrived on scene within minutes and reported a small fire in condo #104. The fire was out in less than 10 minutes and was contained to the kitchen.

Fire and Rescue units from OWL VFD, Dale City VFD, Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue, and Dumfries-Triangle VFD responded to the incident.

No injuries were reported.

OWL VFD is one of the largest and busiest volunteer fire departments in the United States with almost 300 members. OWL VFD provides fire suppression, EMS care, and rescue services to 80,000 residents in our 27 square mile area through the operation of three fire stations. OWL volunteer Firefighters and EMTs work the 6 pm to 6 am shift, five days a week, plus 24/7 holidays and weekends.