New ‘Breeze’ bus sells out in time for holiday travel to Dulles

We first told you about the new Virginia Breeze bus earlier this month. A first of its kind, the Breeze offers passenger bus service between Virginia Tech and Northern Virginia, to include Dulles Airport.

State officials today report tickets for the bus sold out.

From a press release:

The Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT) is pleased to announce the December 21, 2017 Virginia Breeze intercity bus has SOLD OUT between Harrisonburg and Washington-Dulles International Airport (IAD). DRPT will add an extra bus into service to meet high demand for holiday ground to air travel between Shenandoah Valley customers and IAD.

“The Virginia Breeze improves mobility choices for under-served communities by offering an alternative to driving along the congested Interstate 81 and 66 corridors, which need travel options,” said DRPT Director Jennifer Mitchell. “Our first full bus for the two-week old service is testament to Virginians’ hunger for new travel options.”

The program is fully funded in part through the Federal Transit Administration’s (FTA) 5311 Intercity Bus Program as well as ticket revenues. The Virginia Breeze provides a critical transportation connection between rural Virginia communities and the national bus network. Performance of this pilot route may also lead to expanded services along this route, as well as the addition of other travel corridors in the Commonwealth.

The Virginia Breeze makes daily morning departures from the Virginia Tech Squires Student Center, located at 290 College Avenue in Blacksburg, at 8:00 a.m., and arrives at the Union Station – Washington, D.C. bus deck at 2:30 p.m. A second, southbound bus will depart Union Station at 9:20 a.m. daily, making the reverse trip arriving at the Squires Student Center by 3:40 p.m.

Additional stops along the Virginia Breeze route include:

• Christiansburg (Falling Branch Park & Ride)

• Lexington (Food Lion in Stonewall Square)

• Staunton (Martin’s on Richmond Avenue)

• Harrisonburg (Godwin Transit Center at JMU)

• Front Royal (Crooked Run VDOT Park & Ride)

• Dulles Airport (Curb 2E)

• Arlington (Kiss & Ride lot at the West Falls Church-VT/UVA Metrorail Station)

Featuring a modern 56-passenger coach with free Wi-Fi, in-seat power outlets, and other amenities, the Virginia Breeze will be operated in partnership with Dillon’s, a Coach USA company. Coach USA also owns Megabus. Virginia Breeze customers can purchase an interline ticket for Megabus destinations beyond Union Station, such as Philadelphia or New York.

The Virginia Breeze marks the first time a state has partnered with Megabus to provide interline ticketing options in the US. Ticket prices will vary based on the selected trip. Scheduling, route, and ticket information is online at www.catchthevabreeze.com. Tickets must be purchased online.