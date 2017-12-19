Manassas hires its first city attorney

Manassas City hired its first-ever on staff city attorney.

From a press release:

Stephen Craig Brown, formerly of Charlottesville, Virginia, joins the City of Manassas staff as City Attorney. Brown comes to the City with more than 38 years of experience as an attorney.

In his previous position as City Attorney for the City of Charlottesville, Virginia, Brown supervised and managed three attorneys and two paralegals, serving more than 900 City of Charlottesville employees and their City Council. He has a wide range of experience working in local government. Brown earned his law degree at Wake Forest University School of Law and his undergraduate degree at the University of Virginia.

“Craig’s long and distinguished career as a municipal attorney makes him an excellent addition to the City of Manassas leadership team,” said City Manager W. Patrick Pate. “The City of Manassas is excited to welcome Craig to the community. He will provide in-house legal services and manage the use of outside counsel as needed for specific projects and specialized services.”

“We are looking forward to working with Mr. Brown as our City attorney,” said Mayor Harry J. Parrish. “City Council was impressed with his knowledge about City government issues and his experience in local government will make him a welcome addition to our team.”

Brown will begin his tenure with the City of Manassas on Feb. 20, 2018.