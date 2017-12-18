OmniRide buses could be crowded on Friday

From an email:

In observance of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, PRTC’s services will operate according to the schedule listed below.

MONDAY, DEC. 25

NO SERVICE. Happy holidays!

TUESDAY, DEC. 26

Regular service for all PRTC buses.

MONDAY, JAN. 1

NO SERVICE. Happy holidays!

In preparation for the holiday weekend, PRTC will have a few extra PM OmniRide buses available for potential overflow on Friday, December 22. Because PRTC experiences a significant increase in mid-day and early afternoon OmniRide passengers the day before a holiday weekend, to avoid overcrowding you may want to consider taking Metrorail or other regional bus services and transferring to a Metro Direct bus to complete your commute.

The PRTC Transit Center lobby will be closed but Customer Service will be available by phone and email on Tuesday, December 26.

For more information, contact our Customer Service office at 703-730-6664 or email Omni@OmniRide.com.