Metro staying open later on New Year’s Eve

From a press release:

Metro today announced special late-night rail service until 2 a.m. on New Year’s Eve, three hours later than normal Sunday closing hours, to provide customers a safe transportation alternative.

In addition, there will be no scheduled maintenance on New Year’s Eve after 6 p.m. or on New Year’s Day.

“We are pleased to offer extended hours on Metrorail during New Year’s Eve as a service to our customers who will be ringing in the New Year,” said Metro General Manager/CEO Paul J. Wiedefeld. “I also want to thank our employees who will be working to provide the public with a safe and responsible option to get around.”

Last train departure times vary by station. Customers can check last train times on New Year’s Eve by visiting a station’s webpage (wmata.com/stations) and adding three hours to the regular last train time.

On New Year’s Day the Metrorail system will open at 8 a.m. and close at 11 p.m. Off-peak fares will be in effect all day, and parking will be free at all Metro-operated facilities.