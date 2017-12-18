Traffic Metro staying open later on New Year’s Eve
From a press release:
Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Metro today announced special late-night rail service until 2 a.m. on New Year’s Eve, three hours later than normal Sunday closing hours, to provide customers a safe transportation alternative.
In addition, there will be no scheduled maintenance on New Year’s Eve after 6 p.m. or on New Year’s Day.
“We are pleased to offer extended hours on Metrorail during New Year’s Eve as a service to our customers who will be ringing in the New Year,” said Metro General Manager/CEO Paul J. Wiedefeld. “I also want to thank our employees who will be working to provide the public with a safe and responsible option to get around.”
Last train departure times vary by station. Customers can check last train times on New Year’s Eve by visiting a station’s webpage (wmata.com/stations) and adding three hours to the regular last train time.
On New Year’s Day the Metrorail system will open at 8 a.m. and close at 11 p.m. Off-peak fares will be in effect all day, and parking will be free at all Metro-operated facilities.
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Home Instead’s survival guide to awkward holiday conversations
December 18, 2017 Comments off
New office space open at 8700 Centreville Road
December 16, 2017 Comments off
New shoulder replacement procedure gives the gift of movement
December 8, 2017 Comments off
Historic Downtown Manassas Holiday Gift Guide
December 7, 2017 Comments off
Working out and keeping fit during the holidays and beyond
December 6, 2017 Comments off