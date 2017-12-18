Burglars hit House of Mercy charity, take cash

From Prince William police:

Commercial Burglary – On December 17 at 9:01AM, officers responded to the House of Mercy located at 8170 Flannery Ct in Manassas (20109) to investigate a burglary. The investigation revealed that around 8:12PM on December 16, an unknown male shattered the front glass door with a rock. The suspect then took an undisclosed amount of money from the cash registered before fleeing the business on foot. The investigation continues.

Suspect Description:

A male of an unknown race and age last seen wearing a hoodie sweatshirt, mask, jeans, and gloves