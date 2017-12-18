News Burglars hit House of Mercy charity, take cash
From Prince William police:
Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Commercial Burglary – On December 17 at 9:01AM, officers responded to the House of Mercy located at 8170 Flannery Ct in Manassas (20109) to investigate a burglary. The investigation revealed that around 8:12PM on December 16, an unknown male shattered the front glass door with a rock. The suspect then took an undisclosed amount of money from the cash registered before fleeing the business on foot. The investigation continues.
Suspect Description:
A male of an unknown race and age last seen wearing a hoodie sweatshirt, mask, jeans, and gloves
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Home Instead’s survival guide to awkward holiday conversations
December 18, 2017 Comments off
New office space open at 8700 Centreville Road
December 16, 2017 Comments off
New shoulder replacement procedure gives the gift of movement
December 8, 2017 Comments off
Historic Downtown Manassas Holiday Gift Guide
December 7, 2017 Comments off
Working out and keeping fit during the holidays and beyond
December 6, 2017 Comments off