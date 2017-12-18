From a press release:

The Prince William County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. will host its 28th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Program & Youth Oratorical Contest on Monday, January 15 at 11 a.m. at the Hylton Memorial Chapel, 14640 Potomac Mills Road, Woodbridge. Middle school and high school students from throughout the Prince William area will display their amazing oratorical skills and children of all ages will sing songs of celebration in the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Choir.

This free event is one of the oldest and largest celebrations of Dr. King’s legacy in the Washington metro area. The Prince William Alumnae Chapter (PWCAC) has held a King Day recognition program for 33 years. The program continues to grow and 2,000 people are expected to attend and witness the inspiring performances of Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park students.

In addition to listening to some amazing speeches and cheering on this year’s contestants and community choir, attendees can participate in the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service by donating non-perishable food items, new/slightly used coats hats and gloves for distribution to Prince William area community service organizations.

Sheila Bryant and Sandra Mitchell lead this program for the sorority. Generally, Mitchell provides theme ideas. “This year’s theme, “In His Own Words: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow” is sure to inspire contestants to provide performances that engage and amaze the audience, said Mitchell. The great oratorical legacy of Dr. King inspires the world, Prince William area students will “bring the house down” with their words, and oratorical skills beamed Bryant.

Lorraine Jackson, PWCAC President, noted the importance partnerships play in making this program successful. “We definitely appreciate the financial assistance, in-kind donations and volunteer support we receive from various entities in the community.” The support we receive has been instrumental in the growth of this program,” she added.

The Cecil and Irene Hylton Foundation, SunTrust Bank, the Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park school districts and education foundations, local churches and private donors all generously support this event.

For more information, visit www.pwcacdst.org.