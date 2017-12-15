Thieves hit a string of cars outside Haymarket golf club

Virginia State Police are calling for the public’s help for information on a crime that occurred just after Thanksgiving:

From a press release:

The Prince William County Police and Virginia State Police are seeking the public’s help with identifying the individuals in the attached surveillance photo. The two individuals are being sought in connection with a series of vehicle break-ins that occurred in a neighborhood in Haymarket during the early morning hours of Nov. 25, 2017.

On that morning, numerous reports were filed of vehicles parked on the street and in driveways in the Piedmont Golf Community having been broken into and various items missing. Among the vehicles broken into was an unmarked Virginia State Police car. A Department-issued firearm was taken from inside the locked vehicle.

Anyone with information about these individuals and/or the vehicle break-ins is encouraged to call the Virginia State Police at 703-803-0026 or #77 on a cell phone or sent by email to questions@vsp.virginia.gov. Tips can also be submitted to Prince William County Police Department at 703-792-5123 or by email at policedept@pwcgov.org.