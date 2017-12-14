Tim Hugo wins the recount. Now he’s one of three Republicans representing Prince William County in Richmond.

Tim Hugo Prince William County’s joins State Senator Dick Black as the only Republicans representing Prince William County in the General Assembly.

Tim Hugo will keep the 40th District House of Delegates seat in western Fairfax and Prince William counties. He beat his opponent Democrat Donte Tanner by 99 votes, according to this press release:

Today, the recount for Virginia’s 40th House District concluded, and Delegate Tim Hugo’s victory was reaffirmed. The results were mainly unchanged with Delegate Hugo winning by 99 votes.

“I would like to thank the hardworking volunteers and recount officials who made this recount go smoothly and without incident,” said Delegate Hugo. “As I said during the campaign, win or lose, we want to make sure that every lawful vote is counted and this process has ensured just that. I am honored to be re-elected and thank my constituents for their continued trust in me. My focus has always been on improving the lives of those I serve.

“We faced unprecedented opposition from numerous outside groups, but our message of service to our community is why we received such bi-partisan support and were ultimately successful. I look forward to building on our accomplishments and finding new ways to improve our community.

“Lastly, Donte Tanner and I just spoke and I congratulated him on a hard fought race.”

Delegate Hugo was first elected in a special election in 2002. He serves as the House Majority Caucus Chairman and serves as the Vice Chairman of the Transportation committee as well as on the Commerce & Labor, Finance, and Privileges & Elections committees. The 40th District includes parts of Fairfax and Prince William counties.