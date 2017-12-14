News Those KO Distilling guys have ‘nursed’ that win long enough. It’s time for a new round of nominees.
Bourbon makers KO Distillery in Manassas won the Prince William Chamber Emerging Business of the Year award for 2017 in February.
Owners John and Bill Karlson have had nearly a year to ferment in the joy of winning both the award and recognition. There were 12 winners in as many categories at this year’s show.
Today, the chamber called for a new round of nominees for the next Chamber Business Awards to take place
The Prince William Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for their 2018 Business Awards and Agnes L. Colgan Community Service Awards, now through December 31. Nomination forms are available online at pwchamber.org/events/business-awards. Forms may be filled out online, or downloaded for later. Business people and Prince William County/Manassas area residents are encouraged to nominate their favorite local businesses and not-for-profit organizations.
Categories include:
- Excellence in Small Business Award (1-10 Employees)
- Business Excellence Award (11 + Employees)
- Emerging Business of the Year
- Innovative Practice or Partnership of the Year
- Community Outreach Award
- Excellence in Hospitality & Tourism Award
- Excellence in F/I/RE (Finance, Insurance, Real Estate) Award
- Tech Company of the Year
- Agnes L. Colgan Community Service Awards: Awarded to 2 not-for-profit organizations making a demonstrable contribution to the quality of life in the Greater Prince William region. Each award is accompanied by a check for $1,000 to continue the winner’s work. Awards are given in 2 sub-categories: Arts & Education or Health & Human Services.
(For more information see the attached list of categories & criteria)
Business Award winners will be announced during the Prince William Chamber of Commerce Business Awards dinner on February 28, 2018, 6:00-9:00 p.m. at the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas. The awards ceremony will feature guest MC Jennifer Nycz-Conner, Editor-at-Large, Washington Business Journal. For more information or to purchase tickets to the awards dinner, call the Chamber at 703-368-6600.
Winners will be chosen by the Business Award Selection Committee, comprised of members of the Chamber’s Board of Directors. For the 3rd year in a row the Chamber Board will also select the recipient of the Charles J. Colgan Visionary Award.
