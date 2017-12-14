News Renovations turn old Mackey’s Pub into ‘Taps-N-Apps’
From a press release:
We are very pleased to welcome the newest restaurant in Historic Downtown Manassas, Taps-N-Apps. Located in the former Mackey’s space on Center Street, the new restaurant has been completely renovated from floor to ceiling. Owner John Csoka has invested roughly $87,000 in paint, flooring, lighting and top-of-the line kitchen equipment to ensure that customers have a great experience in a family-friendly atmosphere.
The menu features reasonably priced small plates for sharing, salads and sandwiches made with fresh ingredients in house as well as an extensive craft beer and cocktail list. By spring the owner hopes to have outside dining available.
Above Taps-N-Apps on the second floor is Atlas Club which holds up to 95 people and has also been renovated as an event space for corporate meetings, bridal lunches, holiday parties, etc. Every weekend the lounge and bar at Atlas is open after 9 p.m.
Because Taps-N-Apps is committed to building community, all uniformed police and fire personnel will receive a 50% discount on food for dining-in.
Check out the full menu and daily specials at tapsnapps.com or follow them on Facebook.
