News Five of seven people injured in Dale City town home blaze
From a press release:
On Thursday, December 14th at 7:04 a.m., fire and rescue units were dispatched to a single family house, on fire, located in the 4300 block of Glendale Road in Woodbridge.
Upon arrival, fire and rescue crews observed fire showing from the rear of the home. Firefighters initiated attack and quickly extinguished the fire. Five of the seven occupants sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were treated on scene and transported to a local medical facility for further treatment.
According to the Fire Marshal’s Office, preliminary damages were moderate estimated at $100,000. The Building Inspector has posted the home unsafe. Red Cross was on scene to assist the family, 4 adults and 3 children, displaced by the fire.
The fire is currently under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office.
