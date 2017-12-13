Surveillance footage captures Manassas armed robbery

From Manassas police:

On Tuesday, December 12, 2017 at approximately 10:55pm, surveillance footage captured the suspect pictured above entering 7-Eleven and holding the clerk at gunpoint, demanding money from the register.

The clerk complied and the suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash. If you have any information or can identify this subject, contact Detective Barahona at (703) 257-8047 or abarahona@manassasva.gov

The Manassas City Crime Solvers will pay a cash reward up to $1000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case. The confidential 24-hour tip line is (703) 330-0330.