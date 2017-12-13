Snow chances overnight? VDOT says they’re watching highway conditions.

There’s the possibility, albeit slight, that we’ll wake up to some snow on the ground Thursday.

A period of light snow possible tonight. See image for details. pic.twitter.com/IGqZUclC3A — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) December 13, 2017

So, highway officials in the Fredericksburg region tell us they’ll be monitoring the situation closely:

With a forecast for potential light snow arriving tonight across the Fredericksburg area, Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula during the evening rush hour travel period, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has prepared staff, equipment and materials to treat any slick or hazardous driving conditions. VDOT is closely monitoring weather forecasts and pavement temperatures throughout the day. Due to cold air and pavement temperatures, even a light snowfall could quickly accumulate on the road surface. What Drivers Should Know:

Monitor news and weather report

Check 511Virginia for real-time road conditions before starting a trip

Be ready to adjust travel plans and delay travel as needed to adapt to changing road conditions

If conditions deteriorate, reduce your vehicle speed and leave additional following distance between vehicles

Road conditions may become hazardous first on bridges, overpasses and ramps due to colder surface temperatures

A winter weather advisory is issued for portions of western Maryland and for much of Pennsylvania. Nothing for our area.

If flakes do fly, they will come after the unusually cold day that was Wednesday.

At 9 AM, wind chill values were still in the single digits and teens. Air temperatures will only top off in the 30s this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/t39nfw8vpk — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) December 13, 2017

The sun will shine during the day on Thursday with highs in the low 40s. Friday will bring a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

