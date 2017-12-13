Menu
News
Snow chances overnight? VDOT says they’re watching highway conditions.

by Potomac Local on December 13, 2017 at 1:22 pm Leave a Comment

There’s the possibility, albeit slight, that we’ll wake up to some snow on the ground Thursday. 

So, highway officials in the Fredericksburg region tell us they’ll be monitoring the situation closely:

With a forecast for potential light snow arriving tonight across the Fredericksburg area, Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula during the evening rush hour travel period, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has prepared staff, equipment and materials to treat any slick or hazardous driving conditions.

VDOT is closely monitoring weather forecasts and pavement temperatures throughout the day. Due to cold air and pavement temperatures, even a light snowfall could quickly accumulate on the road surface.   

What Drivers Should Know:

  • Monitor news and weather report
  • Check 511Virginia for real-time road conditions before starting a trip
  • Be ready to adjust travel plans and delay travel as needed to adapt to changing road conditions
  • If conditions deteriorate, reduce your vehicle speed and leave additional following distance between vehicles
  • Road conditions may become hazardous first on bridges, overpasses and ramps due to colder surface temperatures

A winter weather advisory is issued for portions of western Maryland and for much of Pennsylvania. Nothing for our area.

If flakes do fly, they will come after the unusually cold day that was Wednesday.

 

The sun will shine during the day on Thursday with highs in the low 40s. Friday will bring a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Here’s the links to click on Thursday morning to see schools and government delays and closures. 

Send news and photos to Potomac Local


News, Dale City Local, Dumfries Local, Manassas Local, Stafford, Woodbridge Local, Prince William
