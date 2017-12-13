Cookies and Creme to host ribbon cutting at new Haymarket location

From a press release:

Cookies & Cream, locally owned by Robyn & Pete Candland, will host a Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening party to celebrate the opening of their 2nd location on Saturday, December 16 from 6-8pm. There will be games, giveaways, special treats, and pictures with Santa.

With their homemade cookies and award-winning ice-cream, Cookies & Cream has become a favorite dessert spot for families all over Northern Virginia. According to Robyn, “We are so excited to open up an additional location and grow the Cookies & Cream family.

We love being part of the community and appreciate all the support we’ve received.” Voted the #1 Ice Cream in Haymarket, Cookies & Cream will look to carry-on the tradition of bringing a local, hometown atmosphere to the new shop.

The location will feature both indoor and outdoor seating and is conveniently located near the intersection of Linton Hall Rd. and Devlin Road (behind Walgreens). Ice Cream flavors include Fly Fishing Fudge, Butter Pecan, Campfire S’mores and for a limited time seasonal flavors such as Apple Pie, Peppermint, Egg Nog, and Pumpkin. Homemade cookies include, lemon, chocolate chip, original sugar cookie, and more. Cookies & Cream’s signature item is the Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich that combines the best of both worlds.

Robyn continued, “We are committed that hometown values will stay at core of every location, and it’s our hope that Cookies and Cream will be a gathering place for everyone in the community.”