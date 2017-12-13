News Armed robbery reported on Rusty Rudder Drive
From police:
Armed Robbery – On December 12 at 9:46PM, officers responded to a robbery which occurred earlier that evening in the 16300 block of Rusty Rudder Dr in Woodbridge (22191). The victim, a 20-year-old man of Woodbridge, reported to police that he was sitting in a vehicle parked in the above area when he was approached by two unknown males wearing masks. During the encounter, one of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded that the victim get out of the car. The suspects then took the victim’s cell phone, jewelry, and money before fleeing the area in a red SUV. No injuries were reported. The investigation continues.
Suspect Description:
Two black males, between 5’11 – 6’0” with thin builds – No clothing description is available
