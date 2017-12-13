Anderson calls for working group to address speeding in Prince William County

Requests to install speed bumps in neighborhoods have become an all-too-common request for Prince William County Occoquan District Supervisor Ruth Anderson.

From a press release:

[On Tuesday] at the Prince William Board of County Supervisors meeting, Occoquan District Supervisor Ruth Anderson called for County Staff to form a working group to address the countywide residential speeding issue.

Police, County and State Transportation, individual citizens and members of local media will be asked to take part in this group. The directive was supported by all Supervisors present at the meeting.

Anderson stated that this idea came about after analyzing frequent requests for traffic calming measures from constituents.

“Requests for speed bumps and pole mounted speed displays are becoming an increasing trend from community members. I feel it is time to look at this problem from a broader, county-wide perspective to see if there are any best practices with technology, messaging, etc. that might mitigate this public safety problem” said Supervisor Anderson.

The vision is for this working group to recommend creative, best-practice-based solutions to address the problem. Solutions might include better messaging through public advocacy, increased enforcement, new technologies, new state or local legislation and education. Education and enforcement are currently the two main ways to influence driving behaviors.

Under the direction of the PWC Police Department, this group will provide their recommendations to the Board prior to July 1, 2018.