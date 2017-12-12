News Woman jumps out of moving car on Dale Boulevard, escapes abductor
From Prince William police:
Strangulation | Abduction | Domestic Related – On December 8 at 7:50PM, officers responded to the 4100 block of Dale Blvd in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate an assault. The investigation revealed that the victim, a 20-year-old woman of Dumfries, and the accused, an acquaintance, were involved in a verbal altercation while driving along Dale Blvd. During the encounter, the accused grabbed the victim by the throat and held her inside of the vehicle when she attempted to get out. The victim was eventually able to break free from the accused and jump out of the vehicle as the suspect was driving. The accused then stopped the vehicle and chased after the victim. The accused eventually gave up and drove away. Several witness then contacted police. A short time later, the accused returned to the scene and was detained by several officers. Minor injuries were reported by the victim and the accused. Following the investigation, the accused was arrested.
Arrested on December 8:
Reginald Hakeem RILEY, 23, of 5951 Hunter Crest Rd in Woodbridge
Charged with strangulation, abduction, and possession of marijuana
Court Date: January 10, 2018 | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond
