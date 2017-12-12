Menu
News
Mathis Avenue hotel robbed at gunpoint just before 1 p.m. Tuesday

by Potomac Local on December 12, 2017 at 5:46 pm Leave a Comment
Suspect IMAGE 2
Suspect IMAGE 3
Suspect IMAGE 4
Suspect IMAGE 1

A Best Western Hotel in Manassas was robbed at gunpoint.

Police said the gunman walked into the hotel at 8640 Mathis Avenue at 12:44 p.m. today, showed a handgun, and demanded cash.

The suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was hurt.

He’s described as white, thin, 5 feet 10 inches tall, wearing a hooded sweatshirt with a Nike logo, black pants, and a black ski mask.

News, Manassas Local, Crime,
