Here’s VDOT’s full report from the first week of I-66 E-ZPass Express Lanes

While tolls on the Interstate 66 E-ZPass Express Lanes peaked last week at $40 to travel the nine-mile stretch of highway between the Capital Beltway and Washington, D.C., VDOT says the average toll price was about $14 roundtrip.

The agency this morning sent us an email recapping the first week of travel on the I-66 toll lanes, now one of the most expensive tolling corridors in the U.S.

The email: