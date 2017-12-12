Menu
Woodbridge
46°
Mostly Cloudy
Feels like: 43°F
Wind: 7mph NW
Humidity: 53%
Pressure: 29.54"Hg
UV index: 1
Detailed forecast ▸
For a Better Commute. For a Better Prince William County.

Traffic
Here’s VDOT’s full report from the first week of I-66 E-ZPass Express Lanes

by Potomac Local on December 12, 2017 at 12:57 pm Leave a Comment

While tolls on the Interstate 66 E-ZPass Express Lanes peaked last week at $40 to travel the nine-mile stretch of highway between the Capital Beltway and Washington, D.C., VDOT says the average toll price was about $14 roundtrip. 

The agency this morning sent us an email recapping the first week of travel on the I-66 toll lanes, now one of the most expensive tolling corridors in the U.S. 

The email: 

Download the PDF file .

Send news and photos to Potomac Local


News, Dale City Local, Dumfries Local, Manassas Local, Stafford, Woodbridge Local, Prince William, Traffic & Transit
Readers also enjoyed...
A word from our sponsors...