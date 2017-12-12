At FreshySites, we’re dedicated to taking our clients’ online presence to the next level through the creation of beautiful, clean and user-friendly websites. This mission extends to clients both national and local.

Earlier this year, we were asked to create a website for the local landmark business Morais Vineyards and Winery.

Wanting a more accessible, modern site that would better represent their gorgeous vineyard and winery, as well as the delicious wines they produce, this historic business came to the right place – right down the street from their wine tasting room in Manassas – for such an undertaking.

Though the expectations were high in our being tasked to build a website for a business that’s been an integral part of Virginia’s rich winemaking history for decades, we knew exactly how to revamp the Morais Vineyards & Winery website.

After months of steady planning and collaboration, mockups created and revision rounds went through, we transformed their previous website – marked by improper spacing, lackluster design, and ordinary functionality – into a simple and elegant site filled with features and pages unique to such a gorgeous place in our region.

Discover more about Morais Vineyards & Winery on their charming and aesthetically pleasing website representative of a venue perfect for lavish weddings and events.

Their blog is a perfect assortment of ideas, information, and advice for any bride in need of help or inspiration. And, their image gallery says more than our endorsement ever could!

Explore the various wedding packages offered, beautiful locations on the grounds to get married, the history of the Morais family, photos from past weddings held there and so much more.

