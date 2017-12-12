Bar fight spills into restaurant parking lot leaving one man hospitalized

From a press release:

Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fight outside of Mick’s Restaurant and Sports Lounge early on Sunday morning that landed a man in the hospital with serious injuries.

On December 10, 2017 at approximately 1:40 a.m., deputies responded to a call regarding an unconscious and bleeding man lying on the ground near the entrance of the restaurant. Upon arrival, deputies found the subject, later identified as Aaron Bauman, 31, breathing, but unconscious, and lying in a small pool of blood. Bauman had bruises and abrasions on the left side of his face, forearms and knees.

A witness said the subject hit one of the restaurant’s patrons and knocked another over, which led to a fight between three or four people. Video surveillance showed Bauman attempting to punch one of the bouncers who was attempting to escort the subject out of the bar. In response, several individuals began attacking Bauman.

The subject was transported to Mary Washington Hospital and later transferred to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. He is being treated for serious facial and head trauma.

Deputies later learned Bauman left his two children, ages 6 and 7, at home unattended for approximately four hours to go to the bar. The subject is being charged with two counts of felony child neglect.

The incident is still under investigation.