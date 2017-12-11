Menu
News
Santa pays a visit to children on Virginia Railway Express

by Photos by Mary Davidson on December 11, 2017 at 12:12 am Leave a Comment
121117vresanta16 - Edited
121117vreSanta1
121117VREsanta2 - Edited
121117vresanta4 - Edited
121117santa17 - Edited
121117vresanta3 - Edited
121117vresanta5 - Edited
121117vresanta6 - Edited
121117vresanta7 - Edited
121117vresanta9
121117vresanta10 - Edited
121117vresanta8 - Edited
121117vresanta12 - Edited
121117vresanta14 - Edited
121117vresanta15 - Edited

Hundreds packed the annual Santa Trains on the Virginia Railway Express.

With snow falling, Santa paid a visit to trains that left stations in Manassas, Woodbridge, Burke, Fredericksburg, and Spotsylvania.

We were on a train that left the Fredericksburg station headed north to Woodbridge to capture the photos in this post.

The popular trains are part of the Operation Lifesaver project. Online tickets for the special event sell out each year in a matter of minutes, while the remainder of the tickets is usually sold in less than 24 hours at VRE stations.

