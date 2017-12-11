News Santa pays a visit to children on Virginia Railway Express
Hundreds packed the annual Santa Trains on the Virginia Railway Express.
With snow falling, Santa paid a visit to trains that left stations in Manassas, Woodbridge, Burke, Fredericksburg, and Spotsylvania.
We were on a train that left the Fredericksburg station headed north to Woodbridge to capture the photos in this post.
The popular trains are part of the Operation Lifesaver project. Online tickets for the special event sell out each year in a matter of minutes, while the remainder of the tickets is usually sold in less than 24 hours at VRE stations.
