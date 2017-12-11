No snow accumulation expected, but here’s the link to delays/closures list just in case

Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for portions of the Allegheny Front in West Virginia for Tuesday and Tuesday night, where general accumulations of 4-8 inches of snow is expected. #wvwx pic.twitter.com/K6ETaeCmZ5 — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) December 11, 2017

We’ve got some forecasted snowfall off to our west, but no accumulation expected in our area.

If you wake up and see snow on the ground, you can check this list for area school and government delays and closings.

From VDOT:

Virginia Department of Transportation crews are preparing for more winter weather, this time during Tuesday morning rush hour. Crews reapplied anti-icing treatment on the roads Monday. The storm is currently forecasted to arrive very early Tuesday morning, and crews will mobilize aroundmidnight to treat problem areas with salt and sand as needed ahead of rush hour. Drivers are asked to: — Continue to check weather forecasts, as storm timing and intensity can change. Temperatures are expected to hover right around freezing.

— Factor in extra time or consider delaying their morning commute.

— Consider every road to be an icy road, especially in the dark.

— Reduce your speed and always use your headlights.

— Be patient; remember that many fellow drivers are not comfortable driving in adverse weather conditions.

— Take it slow on bridges, ramps, and overpasses, and other known trouble spots.

— Ensure gas tanks and windshield wiper fluid tanks are full.

And the winter fun doesn’t stop there. Arctic air will pour into our region Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, as low temperatures are expected to dip into the single digits.