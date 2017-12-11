Traffic Deep pothole plugged behind Woodbridge Target, Value City Furniture stores
Remember that growing pothole we reported this past summer in Woodbridge?
The nearly 10-foot deep hole was located behind a Target and Value City Furniture stores in the Parkway Crossing West Shopping Center in Woodbridge.
We received an email today from Prince William County Occoquan District Supervisor Ruth Anderson telling us the that the hole is gone. It also included a photo of the newly patched hole.
From Anderson:
Photo by Bill Milne today. Sink hole off of Telegraph Road appears to be fixed.
No word yet on who patched the hole. Over the summer, Anderson’s office pleaded with property owners to fix the pothole that had been preventing traffic through a portion of the shopping center’s parking lot.
Anderson also asked Prince William County staff to find out who was responsible for the fix.
