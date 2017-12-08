VDOT’s Fredericksburg regional office says they’re ready for weekend snow

From a press release:

Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) crews have staged equipment and materials across the 14-county Fredericksburg District to quickly respond to any slick or hazardous road conditions that could develop due to anticipated snowfall and freezing rain tonight and Saturday.

Drivers are encouraged to closely monitor news and weather reports, and to check real-time road conditions on 511Virginia before starting a trip.

Travel may quickly become hazardous Friday evening once snow begins to fall and accumulate on the road surface. Drivers should plan to arrive at their destination before snowfall begins, or delay their trip or use caution if conditions deteriorate.

Conditions may become slippery first on bridges, overpasses and ramps.

Districtwide, VDOT has nearly 1,100 trucks available for winter 2017-2018 to plow roads and spread sand and salt once snow or freezing rain begins falling. Sand and salt are applied once a storm is underway to melt ice and provide motorists with addition traction. Crews will begin to plow roads once 2 inches of snow has accumulated.

During weather emergencies VDOT crews work 24 hours a day, in 12-hour shifts, until all roads are passable and safe for travel.