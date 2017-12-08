News Today will stay dry through the evening commute, but then…
Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for tonight and Saturday for the area shaded below, where the confidence of 2-4″ of snow is the highest. Today will be fine, with snow starting after the PM commute. As the picture becomes clearer, the Advisory area may change. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/0AGvBVYT7O
— NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) December 8, 2017
The Virginia Department of Transportation began treating roads Thursday. Even if we don’t get a lot of wintry precipitation out of this storm, treating the roads earlier is a good idea to make sure we don’t end up once again in this nightmare commute scenario from 2016.Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Historic Downtown Manassas Holiday Gift Guide
December 7, 2017 Comments off
Working out and keeping fit during the holidays and beyond
December 6, 2017 Comments off
JES Foundation Repair provides FREE inspections to homeowners suspecting damage from recent earthquakes
December 3, 2017 Comments off
Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center leads the mission for women and family-centered care
November 30, 2017 Comments off
Tour historic Rippon Lodge this holiday season for ‘Christmas Through the Ages’
November 27, 2017 Comments off
Karen was tired of restructuring family fun around her pain. So she did something about it.
November 27, 2017 Comments off