Today will stay dry through the evening commute, but then…

Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for tonight and Saturday for the area shaded below, where the confidence of 2-4″ of snow is the highest. Today will be fine, with snow starting after the PM commute. As the picture becomes clearer, the Advisory area may change. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/0AGvBVYT7O — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) December 8, 2017

The Virginia Department of Transportation began treating roads Thursday. Even if we don’t get a lot of wintry precipitation out of this storm, treating the roads earlier is a good idea to make sure we don’t end up once again in this nightmare commute scenario from 2016.