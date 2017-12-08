Menu
Woodbridge
Today will stay dry through the evening commute, but then…

by Potomac Local on December 8, 2017 at 11:34 am Leave a Comment

The Virginia Department of Transportation began treating roads Thursday. Even if we don’t get a lot of wintry precipitation out of this storm, treating the roads earlier is a good idea to make sure we don’t end up once again in this nightmare commute scenario from 2016.

News, Manassas Local, Woodbridge Local, Prince William
