News
Breakfast Links: Another trial delay for man accused of slaying Prince William cop

by Potomac Local on December 8, 2017 at 5:30 am Leave a Comment

Ronald Hamilton — the man accused of shooting three Prince William County police officers after killing his wife last year — won’t face a jury until August, now that his trial has been delayed a second time. [Insidenova.com]

Prince William Supervisor Frank Principi, D-Woodbridge, is calling on the county to spend an additional $200,000 to expand treatment programs for opioid addicts, though his fellow supervisors are urging caution. [Insidenova.com]

The Prince William School Board made history last week by appointing its first-ever student representative. [Prince William Times]

News, Dumfries Local, Manassas Local, Stafford, Woodbridge Local, Prince William
