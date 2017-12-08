News Breakfast Links: Another trial delay for man accused of slaying Prince William cop
Ronald Hamilton — the man accused of shooting three Prince William County police officers after killing his wife last year — won’t face a jury until August, now that his trial has been delayed a second time. [Insidenova.com]
Prince William Supervisor Frank Principi, D-Woodbridge, is calling on the county to spend an additional $200,000 to expand treatment programs for opioid addicts, though his fellow supervisors are urging caution. [Insidenova.com]
The Prince William School Board made history last week by appointing its first-ever student representative. [Prince William Times]Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Historic Downtown Manassas Holiday Gift Guide
December 7, 2017 Comments off
Working out and keeping fit during the holidays and beyond
December 6, 2017 Comments off
JES Foundation Repair provides FREE inspections to homeowners suspecting damage from recent earthquakes
December 3, 2017 Comments off
Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center leads the mission for women and family-centered care
November 30, 2017 Comments off
Tour historic Rippon Lodge this holiday season for ‘Christmas Through the Ages’
November 27, 2017 Comments off
Karen was tired of restructuring family fun around her pain. So she did something about it.
November 27, 2017 Comments off