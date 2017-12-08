Breakfast Links: Another trial delay for man accused of slaying Prince William cop

Ronald Hamilton — the man accused of shooting three Prince William County police officers after killing his wife last year — won’t face a jury until August, now that his trial has been delayed a second time. [Insidenova.com]

Prince William Supervisor Frank Principi, D-Woodbridge, is calling on the county to spend an additional $200,000 to expand treatment programs for opioid addicts, though his fellow supervisors are urging caution. [Insidenova.com]

The Prince William School Board made history last week by appointing its first-ever student representative. [Prince William Times]