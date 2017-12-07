From a press release:

The Holidays are here! Start enjoying the Christmas festivities on December 16th from 10 am-7-pm at ‘Jirani Coffee House & Art Gallery’ by bringing your family to “ Christmas at Jirani Con” where Christmas, pop culture and art collide! Looking for that one of a kind Christmas present or a great family activity to kick off your Christmas celebration? Would you like to participate in super hero themed Christmas contests, family friendly activities, and purchase fan art and original art by some of our area’s most talented artists and craftspeople? Then don’t miss Christmas at Jirani Con.

Never been to a con? Expect amazing artwork and products featuring some of your favorite characters from your favorite films and comic books, and original artwork in an eclectic setting characterized by con goers in cosplay (real life costumes of your favorite pop culture characters). Got it? Now, imagine all of that blended with a Christmas spirit. And there you have it : Jirani Con Christmas.

This is a Christmas/pop culture themed, family friendly event that will feature local artists selling their work, panel discussions, raffles and contests. Early bird tickets are $7 online and $10 at the door. Children 9 and under are free!

Get your tickets now!

Our vision for Jirani Con, which “Jirani” in Swahili means neighbor or neighborhood would be, just that: YOUR “neighborhood” convention. We want to create a more intimate environment where creators and their community can come together to create culture.