Dulles Glass & Mirror, Inc., celebrates growth with Governor Terry McAuliffe at ribbon cutting ceremony

Dulles Glass and Mirror, Inc., celebrated the opening of its new facility at a ribbon cutting ceremony featuring Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe as the special guest, as well as Prince William County Supervisor Jeanine Lawson.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony took place on December 5, 2017, at Dulles Glass’s new headquarters at 7610 Doane Drive, Manassas, Prince William County, VA 20109. The new, 84,000 square foot facility will house expanded glass manufacturing operations to solidify the company’s position as the premier nationwide online glass seller and streamline the production process for the company’s line of premium glass shower door enclosures.

“Our move into Prince William County is a great example of a productive partnership between a government and a local business.Our government is delivering on the promise of creating a job-friendly environment where businesses can grow and expand. We’re proof of successful partnership,” said Dr. Bahram Nasehi, CEO of Dulles Glass.

“I am pleased to celebrate the expansion of Dulles Glass and Mirror, a company that has thrived in Virginia for 45 years,” said Governor McAuliffe speaking at the grand opening ceremony. “When a Virginia-headquartered manufacturing company chooses to expand their facility, it is a testament to the Commonwealth’s strong economy and talented workforce. The manufacturing industry continues to gain momentum across Virginia, with more than 240,000 employed in the sector, and small businesses, like Dulles Glass and Mirror, are contributing to that energy and the new Virginia economy.”

The management team at Dulles Glass enjoyed taking Governor McAuliffe and other officials for a tour of the manufacturing facilities. Attendees of the event included officials from the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, the Prince William County Department of Economic Development, and the Prince William County Industrial Development Authority and many others.

Dulles Glass & Mirror announced earlier this year that they are bringing $7.5 million in capital investment and 136 jobs to Prince William County. With the expansion of the headquarters, research and development, manufacturing, and warehouse operations, Dulles Glass & Mirror will bring 40 net new jobs with an average wage of $51,092, over a five-year period.

About Dulles Glass and Mirror, Inc.

Founded in 1972, Dulles Glass and Mirror, Inc. is a privately held company that manufactures glass, mirror and shower doors for residential and commercial uses. The company delivers its products nationally and offers premium frameless glass shower door and other glass installation services in Northern Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C. The company also offers a large variety of glass and mirror products that are customizable through its online store. To learn more visit: https://www.dullesglassandmirror.com