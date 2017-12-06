Menu
Puzzled? You will be after you visit this new store in Manassas.

by Potomac Local on December 6, 2017 at 11:38 am Leave a Comment
puzzlepalooza1 - Edited
puzzlepalooza2
puzzlepalooza5
puzzlepalooza3
puzzlepalooza6

Puzzle Palooza opened its second location in Manassas.

The store sells, you guessed it, puzzles. And they have shelves and shelves of them.

Puzzle Palooza originally opened in Occoquan in 2013.

Historic Manassas, Inc. hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Manassas location, at 9411 Main Street, Suite 101, on Friday, Dec. 1.

Send news and photos to Potomac Local


News, Manassas Local, Business
