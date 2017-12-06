Puzzled? You will be after you visit this new store in Manassas.

Puzzle Palooza opened its second location in Manassas.

The store sells, you guessed it, puzzles. And they have shelves and shelves of them.

Puzzle Palooza originally opened in Occoquan in 2013.

Historic Manassas, Inc. hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Manassas location, at 9411 Main Street, Suite 101, on Friday, Dec. 1.