News Police say a Ford Escape stuck and killed Robert Gerner
Police have identified the car they say struck and killed Robert James Gerner, 55, of Triangle on Nov. 29.
From a press release:
Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Fatal Crash Investigation *SUSPECT VEHICLE – Based on the investigation into the fatal hit & run crash which occurred in the 18800 block of Fuller Heights Rd in Triangle on November 29, investigators from the Crash Investigation Unit believe the striking vehicle involved in the collision was a light-color, Ford Escape between model years 2001 and 2004. The vehicle would have sustained damage to a headlight and a hood mounted bug deflector.
Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact Investigator Cruz Reyes at 703-792-4443 or email their contact information to policedept@pwcgov.org. The investigation continues.
Further Suspect Vehicle Description:
A light color, Ford Escape, between 2001 & 2004 model, with damage to a headlight and a hood mounted bug deflector
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Working out and keeping fit during the holidays and beyond
December 6, 2017 Comments off
JES Foundation Repair provides FREE inspections to homeowners suspecting damage from recent earthquakes
December 3, 2017 Comments off
Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center leads the mission for women and family-centered care
November 30, 2017 Comments off
Tour historic Rippon Lodge this holiday season for ‘Christmas Through the Ages’
November 27, 2017 Comments off
Karen was tired of restructuring family fun around her pain. So she did something about it.
November 27, 2017 Comments off
How FreshySites updated this 3-year-old website that didn’t share the sleek look of this modern national security school
November 27, 2017 Comments off