Police say a Ford Escape stuck and killed Robert Gerner

Police have identified the car they say struck and killed Robert James Gerner, 55, of Triangle on Nov. 29.

From a press release:

Fatal Crash Investigation *SUSPECT VEHICLE – Based on the investigation into the fatal hit & run crash which occurred in the 18800 block of Fuller Heights Rd in Triangle on November 29, investigators from the Crash Investigation Unit believe the striking vehicle involved in the collision was a light-color, Ford Escape between model years 2001 and 2004. The vehicle would have sustained damage to a headlight and a hood mounted bug deflector.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact Investigator Cruz Reyes at 703-792-4443 or email their contact information to policedept@pwcgov.org. The investigation continues.

Further Suspect Vehicle Description:

