Traffic Here comes a wider, six-lane Fairfax County Parkway
A portion of the congested Fairfax County Parkway, which was once planned as an outer beltway for Washington, D.C., will be widened to six lanes.
The Virginia Department of Transportation plans to widen about five miles of the parkway between Routes 123 and 29. Additionally, an interchange will be added at Popes Head Road, where today a signal light causes major backups during the morning and afternoon commutes.
A public hearing on the $191 million project is scheduled from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, at the Northern Virginia Department of Transportation Northern Virginia Headquarters at 4975 Alliance Drive in Fairfax.
There you can learn about the project that is expected to open in late 2023.
For Fairfax County Springfield District Supervisor Pat Herrity, the start of the project couldn’t come soon enough.
“Yesterday would have been perfect,” quipped Herrity.
The majority of the funding for the project has been secured through state and local sources, to include Smart Scale money and Northern Virginia Transportation Authority funds. Officials still seek about the $94 million or the second phase of construction and hope to get it from the same mix of funders.
When the project is complete, “you’ll be able to go all the way from Route 123 to Route 50 without a traffic stop,” added Herrity.
Fairfax County Parkway was originally envisioned as one of two outer beltways for Washington, D.C. that were supposed to have been opened by 2000, added Herrity.
