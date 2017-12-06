After a long list of starts and stops, the Haymarket power line case will head back to Richmond

In a letter full of legalese, Virginia’s State Corporation Commission says it will consider new evidence in the case to build an overhead powerline in Haymarket.

Overall, the commission will once again review the need for the project following continued questions about who, or which company or data center — reportedly Amazon — would benefit from the new transmission line. The new transmission line would end near a newly constructed data center near the intersection of Routes 55 and 15 in Haymarket.

On Wednesday, SCC spokesman Andy Farmer said the organization would within the next two weeks release a new timeline for the additional proceedings.

“We are looking forward to providing the Commission with the requested information about this important project and continuing to provide reliable energy to customers in the Haymarket region,” said Dominion Energy spokesman Chuck Penn.

The decision to remand the case back to the SCC in Richmond comes after a summer of starts and stops for the project.

In June, the SCC voted to support the construction of a new 10 mile, 234,000-volt transmission line over one of two proposed routes: The railroad route, or the Carver Road route.

In July, Dominion asked the SCC to pause the power line process for 60 days to work with Prince William County leaders to obtain the right of way for easements to construct the Carver Road route.

Dominion didn’t get them, and county leaders joined with protesters to call attention to the fact that the Carver Road area was home to some of the first freed slaves in the state, meaning the area had historical significance.

Dominion then went back to the SCC and asked to build another alternate route, the Interstate 66 Overhead Route.

Prince William County Board of Supervisors Chairman At-large Corey Stewart has long been an outspoken opponent of Dominion Energy’s business practices and told Potomac Local on Wednesday that leaders have long questioned the need for the new power line.

“The SCC is finally waking up to the fact that Dominion lies and they don’t care about people’s property rights, they don’t care about working with localities minimize disruption to homes and businesses and a lot of people across Virginia are waking up to the fact that Dominion is not a good corporate citizen,” said Stewart, who is running to replace Tim Kaine as Virginia’s U.S. Senator.