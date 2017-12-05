Traffic Riding the bus in Dumfries on Saturday? Expect delays, missed stops.
The annual Dumfries Christmas Parade on Saturday will cause some delays for riders of the local OmniLink bus.
From the Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission:
OmniLink buses on the Route 1 and Dumfries routes will detour and miss multiple stops on Saturday, December 9 due to road closures for the Town of Dumfries’ Annual Christmas Parade.
Main Street will be closed from approximately 10:00 a.m. to approximately 2:30 p.m. Northbound buses will follow normal routing, but southbound buses will detour.
Route 1 OmniLink Missed Stops:
-N. Main St at Graham St (Stop #279)
-N. Main St at Washington St (Stop #378)
-S. Main St at Lansing Ct (Stop #298)
-S. Main St at Curtis Dr (Stop #379)
-S. Main St at Quantico Gateway Dr (Stop #1837)
Route 1 OmniLink Alternate Stops:
-Route 1 @ Dumfries Rd (Stop #377)
-Williamstown Dr @ Fraley Rd (across from inbound stop)
-Old Triangle Rd @ Fort Sumter Ct (across from inbound stop)
-Old Triangle Rd @ Sedgewick Pl (across from inbound stop)
-Old Triangle Rd @ Graham Park Rd (across from inbound stop)
Dumfries OmniLink Missed Stops:
–N. Main St at Graham St (Stop #279)
-N. Main St at Washington St (Stop #378)
-S. Main St at Lansing Ct (Stop #298)
-Graham Park Road before Old Triangle (Stop #1755)
Dumfries OmniLink Alternate Stops:
-Route 1 @ Dumfries Rd (Stop #377)
-Williamstown Dr @ Fraley Rd (across from inbound stop)
-Old Triangle Rd @ Fort Sumter Ct (across from inbound stop)
-Old Triangle Rd @ Sedgewick Pl (across from inbound stop)
-Old Triangle Rd @ Graham Park Rd (across from inbound stop)
-Old Triangle Rd @ Sound View Circle (Stop #1756)
