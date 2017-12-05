Menu
Riding the bus in Dumfries on Saturday? Expect delays, missed stops.

by Potomac Local on December 5, 2017 at 4:59 pm Leave a Comment

The annual Dumfries Christmas Parade on Saturday will cause some delays for riders of the local OmniLink bus.

From the Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission: 

OmniLink buses on the Route 1 and Dumfries routes will detour and miss multiple stops on Saturday, December 9 due to road closures for the Town of Dumfries’ Annual Christmas Parade.

Main Street will be closed from approximately 10:00 a.m. to approximately 2:30 p.m. Northbound buses will follow normal routing, but southbound buses will detour.

Route 1 OmniLink Missed Stops:

-N. Main St at Graham St (Stop #279)
-N. Main St at Washington St (Stop #378)
-S. Main St at Lansing Ct (Stop #298)
-S. Main St at Curtis Dr (Stop #379)
-S. Main St at Quantico Gateway Dr (Stop #1837)

Route 1 OmniLink Alternate Stops:

-Route 1 @ Dumfries Rd (Stop #377)
-Williamstown Dr @ Fraley Rd (across from inbound stop)
-Old Triangle Rd @ Fort Sumter Ct (across from inbound stop)
-Old Triangle Rd @ Sedgewick Pl (across from inbound stop)
-Old Triangle Rd @ Graham Park Rd (across from inbound stop) 

Dumfries OmniLink Missed Stops:

N. Main St at Graham St (Stop #279)
-N. Main St at Washington St (Stop #378)
-S. Main St at Lansing Ct (Stop #298)
-Graham Park Road before Old Triangle (Stop #1755)

Dumfries OmniLink Alternate Stops:

-Route 1 @ Dumfries Rd (Stop #377)
-Williamstown Dr @ Fraley Rd (across from inbound stop)
-Old Triangle Rd @ Fort Sumter Ct (across from inbound stop)
-Old Triangle Rd @ Sedgewick Pl (across from inbound stop)
-Old Triangle Rd @ Graham Park Rd (across from inbound stop)
-Old Triangle Rd @ Sound View Circle (Stop #1756)

